A NEW makeup studio has opened its doors in Torfaen.

Owner Megan Goodchild, who had previously been a freelance makeup artist, set up The Face Boss Studio in Windsor Road, Griffithstown, three weeks ago.

Ms Goodchild said: “It has been a complete whirlwind.

“I still pinch myself to make sure it’s really happening - it is amazing.

“I have been really busy so have not had much time to take it all in.

“I have been inundated with messages, my social media has gone through the roof.

“I’m off to Cyprus in a week’s time to do the makeup for the bridal party and I’m really excited as it is my first overseas booking.”

She added: “I’m hoping I will be able to sneak a day on a lounger and relax for a few hours and catch my breath.”

Her mum, Lesley, added: “Megan has worked with several Welsh celebrities.

“She has also been requested to do backstage makeup at festivals.

“Her future aims are to expand and grow her brand and business.

“She wants to become a certified teacher to run classes from her studio and continue to work with local educational establishments and to inspire students.

“There is an exciting vibe about Megan and The Face Boss, and I believe this is the start of a very successful business and her name will become very widely known.”

For more information on The Face Boss Studio, call 07843 162698 or e-mail info@thefaceboss.co.uk