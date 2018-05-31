NEWS of major plans for up to 300 new houses near Portskewett sparked a debate on our website over the last week.

The proposals include a new care home and a public open space on land south of Crick Road.

An outline application was submitted last month on behalf of Monmouthshire County Council and Melin Homes.

Here's how you reacted:

"With so many brownfield sites available across south east Wales, why are we constantly building on greenfield sites?"

anigel

"This land was advertised years ago for development."

Magor

"Somewhere for the Bristolians to live..."

mervynjames224

"Or for people from Caldicot or Chepstow, or elsewhere in South Wales, who want to work in Bristol/Avonmouth.

"What is this constant whining about Bristol all about?"

Stevenboy

"Because there are more and more of them selling up in Bristol and buying houses here.

"Properties in Bristol are with more and it's creating a bidding war that local first time buyers can't compete in.

"Therefore, local people are having to look elsewhere for properties as the Bristolians are constantly outbidding young first time buyers."

SteveD

"That is just property economics and happens all over the U.K. It is called the free market.

"People in Reading were complaining about Londoners doing the same 30 ago."

Stevenboy

"This land is regularly flooded but yet the developers have a report saying it doesn't flood.

"All the traffic surveys carried out have been done during school holidays.

"The access on Crick Road is totally inadequate for current traffic levels let alone the increase this will bring.

"The doctors in Portskewett and Caldicot are already at capacity as are the schools.

"The whole thing is jobs for the boys and doesn't take any local issues into account.

"I hope those living in the houses when built have wellies and good flood insurance because they will need it."

I've got a cough

"Lived in village for 42yrs it has never flooded, plus with the railway cutting nearby it's impossible, a nursing home is needed in a village with a high percentage of elderly people but the real reason most don't want this development is housing association and nimbyism.

"It's better than having retail park with fast food outlets."

ellymay4

"If more and more houses keep getting built there will be no scenery left.

"Not to mention strain on public services.

"Overpopulation needs to be addressed in the UK or we will end up like China."

Mattymince

"Caldicot/Rogiet/Undy will soon all be one massive commuter town, if this goes through and they finish the 500 + houses in Undy that will be 800 new families to find schools, doctors, roads and so on while the owners nip off back to Bristol to work."

Newportborn Newportfled