TWO men have been charged and will appear in court this morning following an incident in Newport.

Emergency services cordoned off the bottom of Victoria Crescent in Newport at 5.50pm on Tuesday.

Today, Gwent Police said both men have been charged with possession of a knife and wounding with intent.

A force spokesman said: "Following a disturbance which occurred on Victoria Crescent in Newport Tuesday evening, two men have been charged.

"Two men, aged 21 and 25 from Newport, have been charged with possession of a knife blade/ sharp pointed article in a public place and section 18 wounding with intent.

"They have been remanded to appear at Newport Magistrates' Court this morning, Thursday 31st May.

"The two men, aged 22 and 24 from Newport, who were injured during the incident received treatment at Royal Gwent Hospital and have since been released."