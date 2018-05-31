THE MET Office has upgraded a severe warning of rain for Newport and Gwent.

An amber warning of rain has been issued from 4pm today until 6am on Friday.

Previously, weather experts had issued a yellow warning but this has now been upgraded to amber.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Early afternoon thunderstorms are expected to become slow-moving and merge together to produce some larger and more persistent areas of thunderstorms.

"This will lead to torrential rain with 30-40 mm of rain possible in an hour and a good chance of as much as 60-80 mm rain in 2-3 hours in some places.

"As well as this, frequent lightning and large hail are possible."