A WELL-KNOWN woman from Caldicot was given a funeral service fit for royalty in the week of the royal wedding.

Margaret Williams, 99, was a popular figure in the Monmouthshire town and her family recently organised a fitting funeral to celebrate her life.

Her daughter Mary, said: "We wanted mum to have the very best and she did.

"We were so sad that she didn’t reach her 100th birthday, we were determined to ensure that her funeral was a celebration of her life.

She was a wonderful mum."

Jo Hume from independent funeral directors Ian Watts & Son, added: "We were absolutely honoured to be asked to help.

"We arranged for the horse-drawn hearse carriage to take Mrs Williams from the church service to her resting place at Dewstow Cemetery, after a beautiful church service with choristers.

"Adults and children all stopped to respectfully admire the cortege with the carriage and horses with pink plumes."