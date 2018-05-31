A YOUNG man who was once been told would “end up in a young offender’s institute” has said he is proud to have proved his doubters wrong after picking up an award at Buckingham Palace.

Alex Anderson, who lives in Caerleon, was presented with the Duke of Edinburgh (DoE) gold award recently.

The Asperger syndrome sufferer was joined by more than 3,000 other young people and their families from across the country for the day-long event held in the gardens of the Queen’s London residence.

And he managed to get the Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, to admit his own failure to gain the qualification was a “sore subject” with his grandfather.

The DoE Award scheme was created by the Duke of Edinburgh as a way for those from all walks of life to garner life skills, volunteering experience and to complete an expedition.

Mr Anderson, 18, said it has been a challenging process.

“The gold section is split into five different areas, and I had to travel to Scotland to take part in an expedition. I also had to achieve 1,000 hours of volunteering.”

He was presented with his award by Olympian Max Whitlock.

Mr Anderson add: “I got involved with the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award to boost my confidence.

“I feel I can achieve anything after this.”

The Coleg Gwent student suffered difficulties settling into various schools throughout his childhood though.

His mum, Karen, said: “He had moved to four different schools by the time he was 10.

“He was very socially awkward because of his Asperger’s. Sometimes he would run away from lessons.

“There was a lot of negativity. We were even told that he would end up in a young offender’s institute.”

But when he moved to the then-named Duffryn High School he started to excel.

“Its ASD base gave him exactly what he needed,” added Ms Anderson.

“Alex needed space and in no time at all he was achieving highly. At GCSE he was a top achiever.

“He has come from the bottom and thrived.”

“I am so proud of him.”

Mr Anderson is now hoping to use newly acquired skills from the award to become a disability ambassador.

“I will keep going until I achieve what I want to,” he said.

“I have shown people that everyone can do what they want to.

“The award is a good thing to get involved with because it is open to everyone.

“The palace presentation was an amazing experience. I got to meet Ross Kemp too.”