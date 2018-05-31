A CWMBRAN man who has breached his licence conditions is being sought by Gwent Police.

Lee Hellon, 45, has breached his licence after being released from Cardiff prison on March 16.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "Hellon received an eight-month prison term for theft after being sentenced at Newport Crown Court on November 6, 2017.

"Due to the fact that Hellon, who was released on licence, breached his licence conditions, he has now been recalled to prison."

Call 101, quoting log 186 of 10/05/18 with information or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.