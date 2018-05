A FRESH appeal has been issued to find 18-year-old Daniel Drew from the Newport area.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "A warrant has been issued after Drew failed to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, May 10 after being charged with burglary."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 36 of 07/03/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.