ONE person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A4042 in Cwmbran.

A spokeswoman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 12:20pm today, Thursday 31st May 2018 we receive reports of a two vehicle RTC on the A4042 Croesyceiliog towards Llantarnam.

"There were no life threatening injuries but one person was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital for treatment."

A spokesman for Welsh Ambulance said: "We were called at approximately 12.15pm this afternoon (Thursday 31 May) to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A4042 in Cwmbran.

"We sent a crew in an emergency ambulance and a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and one patient was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."