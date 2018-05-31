A GROUP of Welsh AMs, MPs, MEPs and council leaders - including a number from Gwent - have thrown their support behind an open letter calling for a second Brexit referendum.

Among those to sign the letter by pressure group Wales for Europe calling for a referendum on the deal reached between the UK and the European Union are Labour MP for Newport West Paul Flynn, as well as Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent AMs Lynne Neagle and Alun Davies - also Labour.

The Labour leaders of Newport, Torfaen and Caerphilly councils Cllrs Debbie Wilcox, Anthony Hunt and David Poole have also signed the letter, as has Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood and Liberal Democrat education secretary Kirsty Williams, as well as Wales MEPs Jill Evans and Derek Vaughan, who represent Plaid Cymru and Labour respectively.

But controversy has arisen around Ms Williams and Mr Davies, who is also local government and public services secretary, signing the letter - in conflict with the Welsh Government's official policy of respecting the referendum result.

The letter reads: "In June 2016, Wales – and the UK – voted for Brexit.

"As campaigners for Remain, we regret that, but we also accept it. The issue now is what we think about the Brexit deal that the prime minister brings back."

"Will it be the right deal for the people of Wales and the rest of the UK? "Will it secure a good future for our young people and allow them to thrive? Will it help protect and grow the number of well-paid, highly-skilled, jobs that Wales needs?

"One thing we already know is that many of the promises made during the referendum campaign are not going to be kept.

"There will be no £350 million a week for the NHS. There will not be any new trade deals ready to sign as soon as we leave.

"And we know there are whole rafts of issues that were never, or hardly ever, discussed in the referendum which are now extremely important.

"The Irish border is one, and that is one that matters for Wales because our ports could suddenly find themselves as part of a hard-economic border with Ireland.

"There are many others.

"For all these reasons we are coming together, on a cross-party basis, to speak out for the people of Wales and to demand, for them, and for everybody else in the UK, a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal.

"The final Brexit deal will be the real deal and it will be too big to ignore.

"It will be too big, too, to be only left to MPs in Parliament.

"There must now be a people’s vote.

"Time is short.

"We urge everyone in Wales of goodwill, from all parties and none, to stand with us in calling on our MPs to pledge their support for a people’s vote on the final Brexit deal."

But pro-Brexit leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies has written to first minister Carwyn Jones expressing concern over Ms Williams and Mr Davies signing the letter.

Cabinet ministers are bound by collective responsibility, meaning they are required to follow the government line on issues, regardless of their personal opinions.

Pointing out that Pontypridd MP Owen Smith, who also signed the letter, was sacked from Jeremy Corbyn's shadow cabinet in March for calling for a second referendum, Mr Davies said the pair had shown "flagrant disregard for the principle of collective responsibility".

"As the UK enters a key period in the Brexit negotiations, it is vital that Wales' voice is strong and coherent around your cabinet table," he said.

"As it stands today, this is simply not the case with nearly a quarter of your cabinet publicly advocating a second referendum.

"To your credit as first minister, you have been steadfast in your belief that the will of the people of Wales should be accepted and that there should not be a second vote, however, today's letter not only undermines your position but also demonstrates a contempt for the people of Wales who voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

"Failure to take action would fatally undermine your authority in cabinet and your ability to maintain collective responsibility."

A Welsh Government spokeswoman said: “The first minister’s priority remains securing the best deal possible for the people of Wales and the UK.”

Mr Davies and Ms Williams were contacted for comment.