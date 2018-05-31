TWO brothers admitted their part in a “serious” attack which saw their victim sprayed with ammonia before he was stabbed in the back.

Joshua Jones, 24, and Luke Jones, 20, both of Maesglas Crescent, Newport, pleaded guilty to wounding Levy Barrington Timmins with intent.

They also admitted to having offensive weapons, an asp baton and a knife, and a prohibited weapon, the ammonia.

Their getaway driver was by Katie Smith, 19, from Leach Road in the Bettws area of the city, who pleaded guilty to one count of having an offensive weapon, one charge of having a prohibited weapon and also having an article with a bladed point.

Prosecutor Julian Greenwood told Cardiff Crown Court how the victim was on Newport’s Maesglas Road on Tuesday, May 1, this year when he was set upon.

CCTV footage of the attack was shown to Judge Eleri Rees in which Mr Timmins is seen wearing a helmet after parking his motorbike and involved in a “transaction” with a woman.

A black Vauxhall Corsa approaches before the Jones brothers get out of the car and confront the victim.

Mr Greenwood said: “They dance around in front of him before Luke attacks him and sprays ammonia all over the complainant.”

He said Mr Timmins then suffered “puncture wounds” in his back after being stabbed before the defendants leave in the car with Smith nearly driving over Mr Timmins’ bike.

The Jones brothers admitted their guilt via video link from Cardiff Prison where they have been remanded in custody.

Smith appeared in the court room on bail and was represented by Harry Baker who said his client had no previous convictions.

Joshua Jones was represented by solicitor Lynda Rhead and Luke Jones by Terry Vaux.

The court heard that Smith has a forthcoming holiday booked but Judge Eleri Rees told her to cancel it before ordering her to cooperate with the Probation Service for the preparation of her pre-sentence report.

She was granted bail with the added condition that she must now also wear an electronic tag as well as being subject to a curfew and being banned from entering the Maesglas area.

Judge Rees said: “These are serious matters in which serious weapons were used by the three of them to injure somebody.”

She added that in the case of the brothers, she was considering an extended sentence for public protection.

There was no application for bail made on their behalf.

The judge adjourned the case until Thursday, June 21.