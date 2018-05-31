FLOODING has hit a Newport junction this afternoon.

Gwent Police took to social media this afternoon to warn people of the situation between Beaufort Road and Caerleon Road, Newport.

They also reminded residents to remain vigilant follwing a weather warning upgrade.

The MET Office issued the amber warning across Gwent earlier today.

It is in place from 4pm today until 6am on Friday.

