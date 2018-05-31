PLANS have been submitted to expand a tech firm’s new Newport base to include multiple car parks and an external industrial compound.

IQE has taken over a vacant 300,000sq site in Imperial Park to create a world first ‘semiconductor cluster’, with the potential to create up to 2,000 high-skilled jobs.

Last year the Coedkernew hub received £38.5m from the Cardiff Capital Region City Deal’s regional cabinet to develop, research and manufacture compound semiconductors.

With production set to start in July, a full planning application for extensive construction work has been lodged with Newport City Council.

The application represents the second phase of the project, with the first phase involving the construction of a new car park, junction and access road from a neighbouring site.

The Welsh Government scheme was approved by the council’s planning committee in December 2017.

IQE wants to build three car parks around their facility, with the proposed car park to the south having the capacity for 260 spaces.

Further car parks to the north-east and west of the site could boast 219 and 40 spaces respectively.

A planning report says: “The onward occupation of the building by IQE and future ambitions for an additional organisation to develop a hub within the building could result in up to 650 members of staff.”

The application also seeks permission to build a 5,400sqm plant area, which would contain six storage areas, a general store and a gas bunker.

A 2,500sqm service yard to the north east of the building, which would be used for deliveries and shipping, has also been proposed.

Work earmarked for the former LG compound – which had been empty for 20 years – includes the installation of 16 chiller units on the roof and eight ‘discharge flues’.

Planning officers have recommended that the application be approved by the council subject to conditions.

One of these conditions includes a risk assessment of potential contaminants being present at the site.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) say there are potential land contamination issues associated with the historic use of the building.

The application will be considered by the council’s planning committee on June 6.