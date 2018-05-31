A RETIRED grandfather who was conned out of £53,000 says he has had his appeal for the money to be refunded refused.

John Williams, 65, was targeted by "professional fraudsters" who gained access to his computer to transfer both his and his wife's savings into another bank account.

Mr Williams, of New Bryngwyn Road, Newbridge, was planning to use the money to buy an apartment by the seaside to spend time with his wife, Carol, who has terminal cancer.

Following the fraud, Mr Williams made a claim for the money to be refunded but he says this was refused.

"My claim was rejected and then I appealed and they rejected that as well," said Mr Williams, who has one daughter and three grandchildren.

"I have made a complaint but I have been told that is going to be rejected."

Mr Williams said when he receives formal notice that his complaint has been rejected, he plans to contact an ombudsman to take up the case.

In the scam, Mr Williams said he was phoned on his landline and recognised the number to be Santander's.

The caller, claiming to be from the bank, said there had been a fraudulent £15,000 transaction and that he needed access to Mr Williams' laptop.

Believing the man to be genuine, Mr Williams allowed him remote access to three online bank accounts - his own, his wife's and a joint account.

Three transactions, totalling £53,000, were taken from the accounts after Mr Williams provided one time passwords.

When Mr Williams became suspicious he rang Santander on his other phone and he was told they were not carrying out the transaction.

By this time one transaction of around £19,000 had already been taken.

Mr Williams is questioning if Santander should have suspended further transactions after his call.

"The biggest transaction had already been made but they had the ability to stop the other two," he said.

But Santander said Mr Williams refused to identify himself during the call to the bank.

The retired worker for British Telecom said it may ultimately be up to an ombudsman to decide the outcome, but that he remains positive he will get some compensation.

A spokeswoman for Santander said: "We are sympathetic to Mr and Mrs Williams’ situation and to all who suffer distress at the hands of criminals who carry out scams.

"Unfortunately, despite clear warnings not to, Mr Williams gave away confidential security details to the fraudsters which enabled them access to his account. "

Gwent Police have warned people to remain vigilant following the scam.