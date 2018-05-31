A SUPERMARKET in Cwmbran has been evacuated this evening because of a "leaking" roof.

Reports emerged within the last hour of people leaving the supermarket because water coming through the ceiling.

Kelly Smith, who lives in Pontnewydd, said: "We were all there and suddenly the alarm started going off.

"Right by the entrance there was a lot of water pouring in.

"We were all asked to leave as quickly as possible."

A spokeswoman from Asda said: "The store has been closed because of a leak in the ceiling.

"There is bad weather at the moment.

"We are hoping it will be open again in a few hours."

The MET Office issued an amber warning across Gwent earlier today.

It is in place from 4pm today until 6am on Friday.