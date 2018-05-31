A SUPERMARKET in Cwmbran was evacuated yesterday evening because of a "leaking" roof.
Reports emerged within the last hour of people leaving the supermarket because water coming through the ceiling.
Kelly Smith, who lives in Pontnewydd, said: "We were all there and suddenly the alarm started going off.
"Right by the entrance there was a lot of water pouring in.
"We were all asked to leave as quickly as possible."
A spokeswoman from Asda said: "The store has been closed because of a leak in the ceiling.
"There is bad weather at the moment.
"We are hoping it will be open again in a few hours."
The supermarket has since re-opened.
The MET Office issued an amber warning across Gwent earlier today.
It is in place from 4pm today until 6am on Friday.
Comments
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?