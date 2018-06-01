THE Argus' Get Us Back On Track campaign has won further support from across Gwent.

We first ran the campaign calling for the restoration of the rail track linking Newport and Ebbw Vale in 2002. But, 16 years later, we're still waiting, so we've relaunched the campaign calling for action to be taken.

And now more influential figures have thrown their support behind the campaign.

Among them is South Wales East AM Mohammad Asghar, who has frequently lobbied the Welsh Government to re-open the link, which was closed to passengers in 1962.

"This is one of the reasons Newport is behind economically, because people are just going straight to Cardiff," he said.

"I would like to see Newport in a better state than Bristol or Cardiff."

But the Conservative AM said he believed showed Labour "never wanted to do it".

"If they wanted to do it they would have done it years ago," he said.

"We (the Conservatives) are the ones who have been raising this so many times."

Writing in response to a written question on the link from Mr Asghar earlier this month, the Welsh Government's economy and infrastructure secretary Ken Skates said: "We remain committed to increasing the frequency of services along the Ebbw Vale line.

"The options being considered for future services include those calling at Newport."

Mr Skates added transport authority Transport for Wales would work with KeolisAmey, which will take over the Wales and Borders rail contract in October, to "identify the opportunities of using the technological solutions for Metro to enhance the number of services along the Ebbw Vale line".

"We are confident that the new contract will deliver significant improvements for passengers across Wales and the borders," he said.

Others to have backed the campaign include Islwyn MP Chris Evans.

The Labour MP said: "I am very pleased to see the Argus has relaunched its campaign to re-open the railway link between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

"I have long supported this campaign as I believe it will allow my constituents, particularly those in Risca, Crosskeys and Newbridge, to travel more easily to jobs, shopping and leisure opportunities in and around Newport city centre, and vice-versa. There would also be benefits for the environment as more people who travel to and from Newport could use public transport rather than their own cars, reducing pollution and traffic congestion."

Leader of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council Cllr Nigel Daniels has also backed the campaign.

“Frequency enhancements to the Ebbw Vale rail link has and remains a high priority for the council," he said.

"A direct rail provision between Ebbw Vale and Newport will improve opportunities for inward investment, access to employment both within and outside of the local area and enhance a critical transport artery that is seen as a main driver within the context of the wider Cardiff Capital Region City Deal offer and the development of the South Wales Metro," he said.

"An Ebbw Vale to Newport rail link could also play a pivotal role in assisting with access to local education opportunities that are on offer which are seen as fundamental to improving the skill base and in assisting in regeneration throughout the county borough.”

Monmouth MP David Davies, who is also chairman of Westminster's Welsh Affairs Committee, has also thrown his support behind the Argus' campaign.

The Conservative MP said: "I would strongly support better rail links in Wales including a direct link between Newport and Ebbw Vale, as well as Chepstow and Bristol, which is important for my own constituency.

"The recent report into rail transport in Wales by the Welsh Affairs Committee has called on the government to spend some of the money saved by cancelling the electrification of the line between Cardiff and Swansea on other rail projects and these would be prime candidates."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies has also said he backs the campaign.

But Labour MP for Blaenau Gwent Nick Smith has said he believes improving links between his constituency and Cardiff is a more pressing concern for the area.

"I like Newport, but the case for improving our service to Cardiff is stronger," he said.

"Local people tell me that there is real demand for better access to the jobs in Cardiff, getting our students to their university and college courses there and improving jam-packed services for the big sporting events.

“Any business case about the line improvements needs to take their voices into account first and foremost.”

- Do you travel regularly between Newport and Ebbw Vale? We want to hear your stories. Drop us a line on 01633 777 226 or email newsdeask@southwalesargus.co.uk