THE NUMBER of reported incidents of anti-social behaviour in Newport is “roughly the same as this time last year” according to a Gwent Police superintendent.

The claim, written in a letter to the South Wales Argus by superintendent Ian Roberts, comes 10 days after an open letter signed by the manager of Newport BID, Kevin Ward, on behalf of 400 city centre businesses, claimed that nothing was being done to curb crime and antisocial behaviour on the streets of Newport.

In his letter to the Argus, Supt Roberts says Gwent Police’s first priority is to protect and reassure all the communities they serve.

“And we take the concerns which have been raised by the business community very seriously,” added Supt Roberts.

“The economic and social welfare of Newport is something in which law enforcement shares a major stake, and we are committed to playing our part in creating a city which is welcoming and prosperous for all.

“Our figures indicate that anti-social behaviour incidents in the city remain similar to the same time last year.

"However, we have seen a recent spate of robberies in the city which have attracted attention. I’m pleased to say that we’ve been able to deal with this swiftly with five arrests already made.”

The superintendent's letter says the force will not become complacent despite “bolstering” their presence in the city with an extra two officers patrolling at all time s this summer.

The South Wales Argus has previously reported that 15 new officers will join the city centre policing team, with the first batch of five arriving in June, followed by five in July and five in September.

“But we are not complacent and don’t pretend that simply deploying additional officers can solve complex issues,” added Supt Roberts.

“We work closely with partners in Newport to find permanent solutions to problems which reduce crime and help the most vulnerable.

“This work won’t stop – and I welcome engagement with other organisations, including representatives from the business community, who are passionate about wanting to make our city better.

“Similarly, we rely on members of the public to help us to help others. Anyone who wants to report crime or are concerned about something they’ve seen or heard can contact 101 or 999.”