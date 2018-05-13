Officers from British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak after a disabled woman and train guard were assaulted at Cwmbran train station.

On a train journey between Cardiff Central and Chester on May 13, a train guard asked a passenger to stop smoking an e-cigarette.

The man handed his e-cigarette to the guard, who said he would return it to him at his final stop, Cwmbran.

At Cwmbran station, the guard gave the man his e-cigarette back and went to assist a disabled passenger leave the train.

But as she went to pick up the disabled ramp, the man grabbed her throat and threw her glasses on the floor. He then punched the train guard multiple times.

The victim sustained scratches to her head and was shaken and scared by the unprovoked violence.

Officers believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help the investigation.

Violence of any sort will never be tolerated and officers are working hard to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information can contact BTP by a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 533 of 13/05/2018. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.