THIEVES have targeted a Newport Hobbycraft store, allegedly making off with thousands of pounds worth of stock.

More than 200 items, worth over £3,500 are believed to have been stolen from Hobbycraft in Harlech Retail Park on Cardiff Road, Newport.

The theft happened sometime between 2:00pm and 2:30pm on 29th May 2018.

A Police spokesman said: "During the incident, it is believed items worth approximately £3589.99 were de-tagged and stolen.

"Officers would like to speak to the two women featured in the CCTV image as they could assist with their enquiries.

"Anyone with information is asked to please call 101 quoting log number 358 29/05/2018 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111."