Pro-European campaigners will hold a rally at Cwmbran Stadium this Saturday (June 2) to launch their campaign for a second referendum on Britain’s EU membership.

Torfaen AM Lynne Neagle will be speaking at the event, along with Owen Smith MP (Pontypridd, Labour) and Cardiff barrister David Hughes.

The rally will be hosted by Gwent for Europe, a campaign group demanding a “people’s vote” on the final deal the government reaches in its negotiations with Brussels.

“We want a vote on the government’s deal”, said Clive Shakesheff, one of Gwent for Europe’s committee members. “We are not trying to overturn the [2016] referendum result.”

“It would be wrong to ignore what people decided two years ago, but people should have a choice of accepting the government’s deal.”

Mr. Shakesheff expects the ultimate offer presented to the UK will have little resemblance to what was promised in the referendum, and with today’s announcement that the US will impose tariffs on foreign steel imports, he fears for the future of the local economy in the event of a “no-deal” situation with Europe.

“To crash out of the EU and begin trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) rules would be very traumatic”, he said. “Unfortunately, Theresa May is looking at doing that.

“Gwent will lose out in important markets such as steel exports, and there are companies here that make motor components. If these are subject to tariffs, then Gwent will lose out. I see no benefits to Gwent or to Wales as a whole.”

Gwent for Wales hopes to drum up local support for the second referendum but Mr. Shakesheff admits that many people seem passive.

“The overwhelming feeling in the streets is of apathy”, he said. “People feel like it’s a done deal and there’s no point in talking about it any longer.

"But those people who engage in discussion with us all say that Brexit was a bad decision."

In the 2016 referendum on the UK’s EU membership, Blaenau Gwent voted to leave with a majority of 62% (a margin of 8,372 votes). The UK as a whole voted to leave the EU with a majority of 51.9%.

Gwent for Wales’ campaign rally for a second referendum takes place at Cwmbran Stadium on Saturday, June 2, at 11.30am.