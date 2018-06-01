A GWENT mum has given birth to naturally conceived rare identical triplets - at odds of 200 million to one.

Sian Williams, 31, of Cwmbran, was already excited to find out she was expecting her first child with partner Aaron Palfrey, 26.

But the scan revealed she was having triplets and they were going to be identical.

Naturally conceived identical triplets are phenomenally rare at odds of one in 200 million.

Ms Williams welcomed her bouncing baby girls by Caesarean section - first Jorgie arrived 2lb 14oz, then Belle at a 3lb 2oz and finally Olivia at 3lb 2oz.

Finance worker Ms Williams said: "I was excited to be having one baby, but in the scan the doctor picked up two heart beats and then a third one. One little egg had created three miracles.

"The doctors told us they were identical and the odds of that happening without fertility drugs was one in 200 million.

"We were completely speechless and stunned. At our fifteen week scan we found out we were expecting three girls."

Ms Williams now colour codes nail varnish on their big toes to tell them apart.

Jorgie has purple, Belle has pink and Olivia has yellow.

But she had to wait days before being allowed to hold her triplets for the first time after they arrived early at 32 weeks by c-section.

Ms Williams said: "It was days before we were allowed to hold them but it was magical when we did.

"Aaron's face was a perfect picture of pride. We couldn't believe they were ours."

Ms Williams lost her dad Kelvin and her grandparents within a year.

She now says her triplets, who have just celebrated their first birthday, have brought joy back into their lives.

Ms Williams said: "It had been such a horrible few years for our family so when we found out I was having triplets it brought joy back into our lives again.

"It is pure bliss watching them grow. Of course its hard work but we love every minute of it.

"We've swapped our Mercedes for a sensible family Land Rover - it is much easier to fit in three baby car seats."

Ms Williams also gets a helping hand from her mum Julie, 57, who lives next door.

She added: "Aaron and I are a great team and we juggle the feeds really well.

"It is amazing but they all seem to sleep at the same time and long may it continue.

"Our house is right next door to my mum so it couldn't be more perfect."