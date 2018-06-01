FAMILIES in an area of Caerphilly county borough enjoyed an afternoon of fun while airing their views on how their area could be made better.

The event, held at Trinant Community Centre, near Crumlin, on May 22, was hosted by Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Caerphilly Homes team as part of its Welsh Housing Quality Standard (WHQS) programme.

The purpose of the event was to gain residents’ views on potential environmental improvements in the area, which will be delivered by the council as part of WHQS.

During the event, families were able to take part in a number of fun and free activities.

These included pottery, balloon modelling, face painting, arts and crafts.

Information on potential environmental works was provided by the Caerphilly Homes team, as well as from a number of other agencies, including the Communities for Work and Waste management teams, Caerphilly Parent Network, Family Information Service and others.

Councillor Lisa Phipps, who attended the event, said: “The council’s environmental improvement programme will see around £10 million invested into communities across the Caerphilly county borough.

“Ensuring that this investment is targeted to improvements that meet the needs and priorities of local communities is key; events such as this are really important in helping us do this.”

For more details, call 01443 864002.