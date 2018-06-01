ELEVEN adventurous children's services workers from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council have raised almost £1000 by scaling three of Wales's highest mountains in 24 hours.

Sarah Thomas Britton, Andrew Day, Cath Weathersby, Mark Tregidon, Mike James, Debra Manning, Annmarie Doughty, John O’Leary, Trudy Cooper, Louise Hickey and Matthew O’Donoghue, who all work together in the council, took on the 'Welsh three peaks' on Sunday, May 27, for the Children in Need charity.

They were joined by Pudsey bear and Blush bear, Paddi and Meggymoodle the dogs and volunteer mountain guides Steve Britton, Ivor and Mark, with Jason Hickey volunteering to drive the long miles between each mountain.

Speaking to the Argus after completing the challenge, Cath Weathersby said: "We managed to finish it, but the weather was definitely against us. Pen-y-Fan was the last peak and some of us only made it to the saddle because of the ferocious winds, which meant we couldn't make it up to the trig point.

"Snowdon was very foggy and humid, and thee best weather we had was on Cadair Idris, which was probably everyone's favourite mountain.

"We're all really pleased to have raised so much. We're chuffed to bits. We're looking at doing the national three peaks challenge next year for the same cause, which is the tallest mountains in England, Wales and Scotland in under 24 hours."

To donate to their fundraising page, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-thomas-britton2 .