A FORMER policeman has postponed his retirement plans to help the Red Cross tackle loneliness and isolation in Newport.

After 22 years serving Gwent Police, Chris Watts had been looking forward to hanging up his uniform and spending more time with his young grandson.

But a chance conversation with a former colleague changed all that.

Mr Watts was introduced to the British Red Cross Community Communicators, and now spends his time helping people reconnect with their local communities – an experience he relishes.

“As soon as I left the police in December last year, I started working for the Red Cross”, Mr Watts said. “I absolutely love the job. It’s so rewarding, it’s unbelievable.”

Mr Watts has recently been helping a woman who was struggling to get out and about because of early-onset dementia and stress-related amnesia.

She had just moved to a new and unfamiliar area of Newport and found it difficult to find her way around the similar-looking terraced streets.

“She had very little support and her illness at that time made her very vulnerable”, Mr Watts said.

Together, they began making maps that the woman could access on her phone while she was out walking. Mr Watts helped the woman, who was unable to drive, get used to the bus routes in her new neighbourhood, then accompanied her on the buses until her confidence had grown.

Mr Watts has also helped introduce her to some local social clubs through which she can feel part of the community.

“Compared to where she was, she is a different woman. She has got her self-belief back.”

Mr Watts and his colleagues are available to help anyone over 18 tackle loneliness and social isolation. They offer support for a period of up to twelve weeks.

If you would like to help support vulnerable people in the Newport and Torfaen areas, Mr Watts is looking for volunteers to join the service.

An open day for people interested in volunteering for the Co-op funded Red Cross service will be held at Cwmbran Library on Friday, June 15, 10am-2pm.

To find out more about volunteering opportunities or for information about accessing support call 07720640765 or email connectnewport@redcross.org.uk