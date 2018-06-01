OUR latest nomination for Gwent’s Best Dad comes from Rachel Watkins in Pontnewydd, Cwmbran.

Rachel Watkins is nominating her dad, Nigel Thomas, who she says is her best friend and her “rock”.

Rachel has a rare skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa (EB) and has counted on her dad’s love and support through some difficult times over the years.

“He’s been there from the very start – for every knock and bump, every dressing and blister”, Rachel said.

“He’s supported me every time I’ve had an operation, which has been every 18 months. When I’m having bad days and my skin is really sore, he’s always there to support me.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him.”

Rachel admits she has never nominated someone for an award before but says her dad deserves his moment in the spotlight.

“This is the best way I can show him how much he is appreciated and loved and most of all how grateful I am for everything he’s done for me,” she said.

Mr Thomas was nominated as part of the South Wales Argus’ search to find Gwent’s Best Dad.

l Do you think your father is the best dad in Gwent? Well here’s your chance to prove it.

If you would like to nominate your dad for the award, email a photo of you together with your dad, and up to 200 words explaining why he deserves to be crowned Gwent’s Best Dad, to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

Send your nominations by June 6.

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club, plus lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.

The runner-up will win a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).