A two-vehicle crash on a busy Gwent road has caused some traffic delays this lunch time.

It happened on the A4042 New Inn towards Little Mill at around 11.40am.

Recovery work is now taking place and there are thought to be no injuries, althoug han ambulance is on the scene as a precaution.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said: "At approximately 11:40am today, Friday 1st June 2018 we received a report of an RTC on the A4042 New Inn towards Little Mill.

"The incident involved two vehicles and recovery work is currently taking place.

"There has been no serious injuries at this time but an ambulance has been requested as a precaution."

There are delays of approximately 11 minutes on the A4042 Southbound between Usk Road and Tre-herbert Road. Average speed is down to five mph.