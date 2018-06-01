A GRASSROOTS football club in Gwent will cease to exist unless a last minute solution is found, its secretary has warned.

Ebbw Vale Town FC has blamed rising pitch prices and a 'lack of help' for its current plight.

Secretary Geoff Edwards says he has written to the North Gwent Premier League to notify them of the situation.

Mr Edwards said unless a solution is found by July 5 when the league holds its AGM they will go out of existence.

"The players are absolutely devastated," he said.

"Every season I come back for the love of the game but we are fighting to play football against suits.

"There's basically no help from the top to the bottom."

Mr Edwards said the club relies on players paying fees but that rising pitch prices are putting financial pressure on the club.

He said the current price for pitch facilities is around £67 per home game but that this will increase to around £120 in the coming years.

"The way things are going there are going to be less and less football clubs around here," he said.

"We are trying to get kids off the streets and to help youngsters but there is no help.

"It's a very sad state of affairs."

Mr Edwards said he fears the 'lack of help' for the grassroots game will result in young players missing out on opportunities to develop their talent, and top clubs relying on bringing in players from abroad.

The 43-year-old wished to thank manager Ian Williams and the players for their support.

He said he hopes someone can come forward to take on the running of the club before the deadline in July.

A spokesman for FAW Trust said: "Through Regional Investment funding FAW Trust have allocated over £97,000 to support over 50 projects that have supported the development of grassroots football across all age groups over the past 12 months.

"We are working with local authorities closely around facility developments, improvements, asset transfers and pitch availability and costings to ensure football for all, everywhere in Wales."

Blaenau Gwent Council said it had to deliver services with less money going forward and the council had to consider a range of savings to set the 2018/19 revenue budget.

A spokeswoman said: "The continued impact of austerity has led to a position where members have been presented with some difficult decisions to make.

"Members agreed a range of savings and increasing the cost of pitch hire was one of the measures agreed to balance the budget.

"The council has consulted extensively with sports and other clubs during the budget setting process and continues to do so to offer support including community asset transfers where appropriate."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Mr Edwards by emailing furry30@hotmail.co.uk