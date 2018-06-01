THE RSPCA Cymru has launched an appeal following fears two cats died after being poisoned from anti-freeze.

Charity officers were alerted after both cats, in Grove Road, Risca were taken ill last Friday.

The two ginger cats - Simon and Garfunkel - appeared unwell and lethargic, with one visibly trembling.

Both were taken to a veterinary, with the vet believing the cats had been poisoned from anti-freeze.

Both cats were later put down.

The charity's inspector Christine McNeil said: "Our thoughts are with Simon and Garfunkel's owners at this very sad time.

"It's unclear whether this poisoning attack was a tragic accident, or whether something more malicious occurred.

"However, we are appealing for information.

“It's also important local pet owners are on alert, after these recent developments."

She added: “Vomiting, a depressed or sleepy demeanour, appearing drunk or uncoordinated, seizures, and breathing difficulties could all be signs of a potential poisoning. If this is feared, owners should remain calm, move the animal away from any suspected poisonous source, and contact a vet immediately.”

It is unclear whether any poisoning was deliberate or a tragic accident.

If you have any information on the incident, you can call the appeal line on 0300 123 8018