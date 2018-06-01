GWENT Police have issued a dispersal order as part of ongoing activity against perpetrators of crime and anti-social behaviour in Newport City Centre.

The move follows the arrests of two youths on Thursday evening in relation to two robbery offences, said to have taken place in the area on the same night.

Last month, five youths were arrested for a series of robberies in the city centre and remain under investigation.

Officers have taken the step of issuing the dispersal order, which has been supported by Newport City Council, to address the problem of large groups of youths congregating in the city centre, some of whom intimidate and threaten members of the public and commit other offences.

The order - restricted to 48 hours by current legislation - started at 4pm today and ends at 4pm on Sunday.

It covers the Stow Hill ward.

This gives police officers and community support officers the powers to direct anyone to leave the city centre area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or if officers think their behaviour may lead to antisocial behaviour.

If they return to that area after being moved on, they face being arrested.

Superintendent Ian Roberts, who met with Newport City Council representatives today as part of ongoing discussions regarding city centre issues, said: "We are taking this action is one of a range of tactics to proactively tackle these issues in our city centre. There will also be more uniformed and plain clothes police officers in the area over the weekend.

"I hope this sends a message out to offenders that this type of antisocial and criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in Newport City Centre, and that we will take whatever action necessary to combat it.

"We are listening to the concerns raised by members of the public and take them very seriously. We will continue to work hard to ensure the city is safe and welcoming for all."