PEOPLE across Torfaen have been recognised for their outstanding achievements with a learning programme.

The event was held at the Life Station, in Trevethin, to showcase and celebrate the “outstanding achievements of learners, practitioners and employers who have excelled with Torfaen Training.

The scheme provides work based training for people aged 16 and over at different businesses.

Managing director of Llantarnam-based Freight Logistical Solutions, Ieuan Rosser, was one of those who won an award.

“We were not expecting it,” he said.

“We won the employer of the year award. It came as a big surprise to us.

I am pleased for all those people, who have worked hard and got an award.

“We do a lot with recruiting young people in the area. I am pleased we have been recognised.”

He added: “I would like to say thank you to everyone at Freight Logistical Solutions for their hard work.”

Other winners include Declan Jones, who won trainee of the year, and Ann Ireland, who won the apprenticeship of the year award.

Torfaen County Borough Council’s head of skills and employability, Karen Padfield, attended the event, along with the executive member for education and life long learning, Councillor David Yeowell.

Cllr Yeowell said: “Congratulations to all our finalists and winners who have been nominated for such hard work and dedication to their training programmes.

“Success in work based learning is not possible without the support of employers and the council is grateful for their ongoing commitment and support. I am also pleased that the award ceremony recognises the dedication of staff from within Torfaen Training and across their subcontractor network.

“Everyone here today is testimony to the importance of work based learning as a successful route for people of all ages to gain qualifications, experience and above all progress within the workplace.”

And Cllr Padfield said: “The Torfaen Training Awards are a fantastic annual showcase of our successful skills programmes and we can be justly proud to celebrate the achievements of our learners, employers and practitioners. Support and enthusiasm has again been exceptional and we would all like to congratulate the winners and finalists on achieving such high standards.”