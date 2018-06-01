The latest monthly column from Shaftesbury Youf Gang is written by member Lewis Greenhaf

"I AM in Year 6 of Crindau Primary school and will be attending Newport High School in September, which I am looking forward to.

We are currently rehearsing for our end of school play and I am playing the Wizard in the Wizard of Oz.

My hobbies include going out on my bike, playing on my Playstation and watching YouTube on my phone.

I support Manchester United football team and went to watch them play at Wembley stadium when they played Leicester City. I am also going with the Youf gang to watch England versus Nigeria at Wembley soon.

At the end of June we are doing a sponsored climb up Pen-y-fan in aid of the Sparkle Appeal. Hopefully we will raise a lot of money for them.

We recently climbed the Transporter Bridge for St Davids Hospice and managed to raise £1,400. We recently presented them with a cheque (picture below).

We also went paint balling in April. That was so much fun and I can’t wait until we do it again in the summer holidays. I am also looking forward to the list of activities still available to us as we received funding from The High Sheriff.

These activities include jet skiing, dry slope skiing, tubing and quad biking to name a few.

We have monthly meetings at Youf gang to suggest any ideas that we have and vote for the next activity that we all want to participate in.

Youf gang is so much fun. I enjoy going there every Monday evening for sports club and it’s a chance for me to make new friends and to build my confidence."