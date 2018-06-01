HUNDREDS of people gathered in Newport for the funeral of community stalwart Lynette Webbe today.

Residents lined the streets of Pill, Newport, as a colourful procession marched down Commercial Road before the service at Newport City Church in Mill Parade.

A band played music during the procession as mourners gathered from across Newport and as far as Birmingham.

Rain stayed away as friends and family came together to celebrate the life of Ms Webbe, sister of city musician Benji Webbe.

At the service, moving tributes were paid by the friends and family of Ms Webbe, who died aged 63.

These included a tribute in song by nephew, Kingsley Webbe, a poem by niece Nyla Webbe and a eulogy by her brother, Clifford.

Tributes were also paid by friend Deborah Green, and a song by niece Ashanti, while a touching tribute song by granddaughter Anaiya and great nieces Minika-Rose Derby and Aaliyah-Marie was performed.

Pastor Robbie Howells welcomed the service and led the opening prayer before the service came together for the Amazing Grace hymn.

The mother-of-two was well known as a member of community group Pride in Pill and for the popular laughing yoga classes she ran.

Born in Mill Parade, Pill, Ms Webbe grew up on Maple Avenue, Somerton, before moving back to Pill before her death.

She attended Alway Infants School St Julian’s School and worked at a nail factory in Somerton when she was 15.

Later, she was also heavily involved with an allotment group in Pill, took up the role of Communities First health champion for women, and was a holistic practitioner.

Paul Murphy, friend and chairman of Pride in Pill, said: “Everyone was respectful it was nice to walk down Pill and it was a good service.

“Everyone was out clapping their hands. I reckon there were about 1,000 people.

“I am really happy she had a good send-off.

“She will be missed by a lot of people. She did a lot of good work for people.”

Warm tributes poured in for Ms Webbe after her death.

Paying tribute at the time, her brother, the frontman for rock bank Skindred, said: "You don’t realise how special someone is until they are gone.

"She was an unbelievable optimist, she was happy in the face of adversity.

"If you were in a room with Lynette you were better for being there.

"I was her little brother and I was proud of that."