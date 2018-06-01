A NEWPORT MP has raised concerns following the decision to slap tariffs on EU steel and aluminium by the president of the United States.

Donald Trump’s administration announced this week that it would be imposing a 25 per cent duty on European steel and a 10 per cent duty on aluminium.

The announcement comes as the steel sector continued its recovery from the 2016 steel crisis.

Jessica Morden, who is the MP for Newport East, said: “This is a big blow for the UK steel industry and steel workers.

“Steel unions and MPs have warned the government not to be complacent over this and other issues facing the industry.

“As Community Union has pointed out, these tariffs may well do more harm than good to American manufacturing if a global trade war escalates.”

She added: “We need to know what the UK government is going to do now to protect our industry.”

The extent of the impact on steel sites in Newport, such as the Tata Steel operation at Llanwern, is not yet known.

Prime minister Theresa May also criticised the US move, describing it as “unjustified”.

She said: “I am deeply disappointed at the unjustified decision by the US to apply tariffs to EU steel and aluminium imports.

“The US, EU and UK are close allies and have always promoted values of open and fair trade across the world.

“Our steel and aluminium industries are hugely important to the UK, but they also contribute to US industry including in defence projects which bolster US national security.

“The EU and UK should be permanently exempted from tariffs and we will continue to work together to protect and safeguard our workers and industries.”

Mr Trump originally imposed the tariffs in March, saying a reliance on imported metals threatened national security.

But he exempted Canada, Mexico and the European Union to buy time for negotiations – a reprieve that expired at midnight on Thursday.

However, the former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci spoke on Radio 4 yesterday, and said that with Mr Trump there was “always room for negotiation”.

He said: “I am sure that there are chips on both sides that can get traded to make the problem go away.”