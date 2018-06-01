VISA card payments are failing across the country and Europe.

The company said it is working towards resolving the problem.

Visa users in Gwent have taken to social media to complain.

Ellie Thomas said: "I went to Asda in Cwmbran and my card was not working.

"It was embarrassing because I had no other money on me."

And Joe Phillips tweeted: "Can't use my Visa in the pub.

"Do not understand why is wrong."

A Visa spokesman said: "Visa is currently experiencing a service disruption.

"This incident is preventing some Visa transactions in Europe from being processed.

"We are investigating the cause and working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation."