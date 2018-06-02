THE death of a popular Gwent man - called a "true character" - has inspired his colleagues to fundraise for a cancer charity.

Robert Davies, 59, from Bassaleg, recently lost his battle with prostate cancer, motivating his co-workers to raise money for Velindre Cancer Centre.

Passionate about music and football – Mr Davies was nicknamed ‘Chelsea Rob’ – the HMRC Cardiff office where he worked was decorated in Chelsea FC colours.

A sweepstake for the FA Cup Final was held, along with a cake sale.

The team has already raised £650 for the specialist treatment centre based in Whitchurch.

Team leader Ashley Davies said: “We were devastated to hear about Rob’s death.

"He was a true character and a huge presence within the team.

“He wasn’t just loved by his colleagues but also our customers.

"They could relate to his conversational approach and would immediately warm to him.

“It seemed fitting to do something positive in his memory because he would hate it if we were just sat around moping.”

According to the Welsh Cancer Intelligence and Surveillance Unit, prostate cancer is the most common among men in Wales, accounting for over 25 per cent of cases.

Velindre Cancer Centre offers services to more than 1.5 million people across South-East Wales and has more than 670 members of staff dedicated to helping the sick.

The £650 – plus money Ashley is raising running the Garwnant Epic Trail 10k – will help Velindre Cancer Centre in their fight against this disease.

You can donate to the cause here justgiving.com/Ashley-Davies22