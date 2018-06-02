A SENIOR judge has slammed Gwent Police after they lost CCTV footage capturing an attacker battering his neighbour with a vacuum cleaner and kicking him in the face.

The Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees, said it was “appalling” that the recording had gone missing in the case of Craig Jukes who was given a suspended jail term for what she dubbed a “serious” assault.

The film was due to be played at the defendant’s sentencing hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, but prosecutor Julian Greenwood had to admit that the police were unable to find the video.

The judge said this wasn’t the first time a similar situation had happened and advised the Crown Prosecution Service to meet with senior police officers to stop it occurring again.

“We are having problems with getting CCTV and something needs to be done urgently,” she said.

Judge Rees warned that in future the officers would be called to court “to take the heat themselves”.

Opening the case, Mr Greenwood said Jukes, 39, of Clarence Place, Newport, had admitted assault occasion actual bodily harm against Andrew Church on March 17 and failing to surrender.

He said the defendant had been staying with his girlfriend at a bedsit when a row broke out with their neighbour who had complained about a needle being left in the communal area as well as a bad smell.

Mr Greenwood said the complainant was pushed to the floor, punched several times, hit with a vacuum cleaner and kicked in the face.

Mr Church suffered a gash to the back of his head, a black eye and bruising.

The court heard that Jukes has an “extensive record” with 26 previous convictions for 65 offences, mostly for dishonesty and drugs, but none for violence since 1993.

Lynda Rhead, mitigating for her client, said had struggled to cope with mental health issues and endured a “chaotic lifestyle” in which he had been homeless.

She added that he accepted he went “over the top” in his assault.

Judge Rees told Jukes: “This was a sustained and serious attack on Mr Church. When he was on the floor, you attacked him with a Hoover and he was kicked.”

She said she felt the public would be better served if she imposed a suspended jail sentence and made him the subject of a drug rehabilitation requirement order for 18 months.

Judge Rees jailed Jukes for 12 months, suspended for 18 months and he must also pay a victim surcharge of £140.

This is not the first time the defendant’s case has courted controversy.

In May, another judge condemned Gwent legal firm Gartsides Solicitors after they failed to send a qualified lawyer to represent him when he was due to be sentenced for this matter after there was no advocate for him as a result of the ongoing barristers’ strike.