Barbecue week is here for its 22nd year and it's the perfect excuse to whip out the grill. Sun is forecast, but even if it rains, these Paul Yates recipes can be cooked indoors or out. LEAH POWELL reports.

Grilled beef sirloin steak

There are two steps to cooking the steak, first searing the outside of the meat before a more indirect cooking approach allowing you to cook to preference.

The size of the steak does not matter, but smaller pieces will take less time to cook.

This recipe used a 3lb steak.

Prep time: Two mins

Cooking time: 55 mins

Resting time: 15 mins

Ingredients

Sirloin steak

Salt and pepper

Season the meat with salt and pepper and place on the grill. Turn regularly until brown all over.

Set the grill so it will cook the steak to your liking, place the meat on and close the lid.

Roast gently for roughly 15 minutes per pound on a medium setting, this should take the temperature to around 160C.

Once cooked allow 15 minutes for the juices to settle, then carve into centimetre thick slices and season to preference.

Rotisserie chicken and mushroom

Timings are vital for this recipe.

You can cook over direct coals, which will mean the juices from both ingredients drip on to the coals and vaporise creating a delicious smoky flavour.

Marinade time: 30 mins

Prep time: 20 mins

Cooking time: 45-60 mins

Ingredients

12 large skinless, boneless chicken thighs

13 large field mushrooms

120ml of vegetable oil

3 cloves garlic crushed

1 finely chopped red chilli

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

½ tablespoon chopped rosemary

½ tablespoon chopped thyme

½ teaspoon salt

Place all ingredients (excluding mushrooms, as they will soak up the oil and become greasy) in a mixing bowl then add chicken.

Leave to marinate for 30 minutes while you peel the mushrooms and remove the stalks.

Place the chicken and mushroom on the skewers, aiming for the middle so they remain balanced.

The grill needs to be set to roughly 170-180C and once it reaches the heat, place the skewer over the coals.

Close the lid and spit roast for 45 minutes, until you reach a temperature of 70C or above.

Add a layer of marinade on the surface of the kebab before allowing the rotisserie to turn for 10 minutes.

It is recommended you allow to rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Sweet potato koftas

A delicious alternative to meat, this can be cooked on a griddle if you want more stability.

Prep time: 15 mins

Cooking time: 30 mins

Ingredients

1 large sweet potato, peeled and chopped

½ tsp onion powder

½ tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp pepper

1 tsp salt

110g breadcrumbs

Vegetable oil

Boil the sweet potato in a pan for 20 minutes until soft. Heat the barbecue up to 180C and place the griddle on the grill.

Drain and mash the sweet potato before mixing in the other ingredients.

Once mixed, mould into chunky, short, sausage shapes and place on the griddle.

Using the flat side, cook for 5-10 minutes on each side – turning regularly until a lovely golden brown colour.

Recommended in a lightly toasted pitta with salad and sauce of your choice.