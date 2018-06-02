Do you aspire to life less dominated by plastic? It’s far from easy but SAM FERGUSON got some tips on how to make it a reality

IT SEEMS plastic is everywhere at the moment.

From the visible road side rubbish dumps and the tons of waste filling up our tips to the daily coverage of the global ‘plastic crisis’ steaming across our television sets everyday.

But how easy is it to make a difference?

According to the deputy manager of Gwent charity Upcycle Monmouthshire, Nadine Jones, the key is making small changes.

They recently opened a plastic free shop in their Station Road art gallery, and Nadine explained that their range of plastic free goods are proving very popular.

“Our charity focusses on making furniture out of stuff people would usually throw away, which includes a lot of plastic stuff,” she said.

“For example, we got in touch with a producer in the Forest of Dean who makes washing up liquid.

“We buy it in in big drums and people bring their own bottles and refill them at our shop.

“The idea is to stop people just throwing away these one use washing up bottles.

“For one thing, bottles with chemical substances inside them, such as washing up liquid, detergent and shampoos can’t be recycled like other plastics.

“They will get turned into things like road traffic cones, which is great in itself.

“But that will be the end of that bottle’s life cycle, if you will, because it won’t be recycled again after that.

“We’re not expecting anyone top go completely plastic free.

“The key is to keep it simple.

“In today’s world it’s sadly almost impossible to be without plastic at the moment.

“But everyone can make a difference by changing on or two simple habits.

“The washing up liquid is a great example.

“Our product is at least as cheap as competitor brands, and works really well - we have great reviews.

“We also sell shampoo bars, which are proving very popular.

“People who use them keep coming back for more.

“One of my favourite products we sell is compostable sponges. They can last for up to six months and then they can be composted. These are really simple things that everyone can do.”

So what is keeping people from making these changes?

I put it to Ms Jones that price might be an issue for some people, but she assured me that plastic free products don’t necessarily come at a premium price.

Instead, she suggested, it was a lack of time that was holding people back.

“We don’t like to think of ourselves as a trendy health-food type shop,” she added.

“In fact we haven’t branched out into food at all yet, though we have thought about it.

“Most of our products are very affordable compared to their non-plastic free equivalents .

“I think the biggest surprise for me has been that the people who use the shop most are of an older generation. I think this may be because younger people feel like they just don’t have the time to make a change, even though they might want to.

“It’s all about keeping it simple. Don’t try anything revolutionary. If everyone could change one, two or three daily habits, then it would really make a huge difference. We’re here to help people who want to do that.”

The plastic free movement has even permeated into the halls of power, with plans to cut the use of disposable plastic products in Wales announced by the Welsh Government in May.

They include working with other parts of the UK on a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and more cash for plastic waste collection.

Drinking water in public places will be increased as Wales strives to become the “world’s first ‘Refill Nation’.”

Monmouthshire County Council are also reportedly exploring the possibility of becoming a plastic free local authority.

The surprise proposal, if adopted, would see the authority become one of the first plastic-free county councils in the UK.

Partly inspired by Blue Planet, the council’s report, written by Carl Touhig, head of waste and street services, and Hazel Clatworthy, sustainability policy officer, points out that Abergavenny, Chepstow, Monmouth and Usk have already established plastic-free groups.

“As part of the plastic-free work happening in the towns, some – but not all – of the towns are working towards becoming plastic-free communities, under an accreditation scheme run by Surfers Against Sewage,” it reads.

“There has been a huge increase in interest in reducing the use of single-use plastics in the last few months, not least because of the shocking scenes of plastic contamination in our oceans shown on the BBC’s Blue Planet series.

“Single-use plastics use precious fossil fuels, take hundreds of years to break down, injure wildlife on land and at sea, blight the landscape as litter, block drains and cost money to buy, clear up and dispose of.”