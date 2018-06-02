GWENT Police would like to speak to this man in relation to an alleged hate crime over the Bank Holiday weekend last month.

Officers are investigating incidents at the Masonic Hall in Lower Dock Street, the Probation Office in Lower Dock Street, the University of Wales’ Newport City Centre campus and Bassaleg School, believed to have taken place between the evening of Sunday, May 27 and Tuesday, May 29.

Gwent Police would like to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV footage, who could help with ongoing enquiries.

Anyone who recognises this individual or has information about these incidents should call Gwent Police on 101, using the crime reference 157 of 28/5/18, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.