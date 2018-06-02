A WOMAN has admitted trying kill a man in Newport after stabbing him.

Hannah Morris, of no fixed address, appeared via video link from Bronzefield Prison at Cardiff Crown Court to plead guilty to attempted murder.

The 28-year-old accepted that she attacked Florian Achimescu in Newport’s Maindee Parade on February 20 this year.

Morris was remanded in custody by Judge Eleri Rees who adjourned the case for sentencing which is due to take place on July 2 at Newport Crown Court.

She ordered a pre-sentence report to be prepared by the Probation Service.

The prosecutor in the hearing was Janine Davies and Morris was represented by her barrister Harry Baker.