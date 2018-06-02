FOUR rowers from Caerleon who fundraised by completing a 3000-mile transatlantic voyage have been recognised for their efforts by a leading Diabetes charity.

The members of Team Oarstruck – who had no previous rowing experience – were given Diabetes UK Cymru’s Outstanding Achievement Award at the charity’s annual Inspire Awards.

They were congratulated for completing the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and helping to raise almost £15,000 for the charity.

One of the team’s members, Hugo Thompson, entered the record books as the first person diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes to complete the challenge.

Mr Thompson and his teammates – John Morgan, Joel Wood and Monty Williams – set off from the Canary Islands on December 14 last year (2017), braving gruelling conditions as they crossed the Atlantic Ocean before arriving in Antigua on February 7 this year.

After receiving their award, Team Oarstruck’s members, all aged 26, treated the event’s guests to an insight into life at sea, sharing stories and videos from their 55-day adventure.

Mr Williams said: “We were very proud to be recognised at the awards alongside so many fantastic fundraisers with inspiring stories.”

Diabetes UK Cymru’s Inspire Awards are held each year to recognise the volunteers who raise awareness and funds to support the 191,000 people in Wales living with diabetes.

Its National Director, Dai Williams, praised the work of Team Oarstruck and the charity’s other volunteers.

“Hundreds of committed individuals give their time each year to help us provide care and support and raise awareness of diabetes in communities all over Wales”, he said. “Our Inspire Awards are an opportunity to thank them for going the extra mile – or, in Team Oarstruck’s case, the extra 3,000 miles!”

On Mr. Thompson’s unique feat, Mr Williams added: “Hugo made history as the first person with Type 1 diabetes to complete this epic challenge and the whole team are a fantastic example of teamwork, dedication and supporting each other.

“They are a true inspiration and we were delighted to present them with this very special award.”