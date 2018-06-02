BOTH of Newport’s biggest sporting teams have thrown their weight behind the South Wales Argus campaign to reopen a rail link between Ebbw Vale and Newport.

Dragons Rugby and Newport County AFC, who both draw large crowds to the Rodney Parade stadium in the city have backed the campaign, and see it as a great opportunity for fans who have missed out in recent years because of limited stadium parking and a lack of easy transport from the Blaenau Gwent valleys into Newport.

Dragons Rugby Commercial Director Jonathan Westwood said the plan would hugely benefit their supporters.

“Ebbw Vale and its surrounding community have a huge contingent of Dragons fans and the lack of rail links between Newport and the Valleys is disappointing,” he said.

“As a region the Dragons cover Monmouth, Newport, Torfaen, Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent and to engage with our wider audience and develop rugby across the region, we recently held a Guinness PRO14 match at Eugene Cross Park and many of our fans found it difficult to make the journey there due to the train service.

“It’s sad that people in our region find it easier to support Cardiff Blues than us, since they can’t get to Newport directly on the train.

“Re-opening this service for passenger transport is imperative for our fans to travel easily to and from the Valleys, as we are a team for all of Gwent.”

A spokesman for Newport County AFC agreed with Mr Westwood, and added: “Rodney Parade is very close to the train station and it makes travelling to Newport County AFC matches by train an excellent option for supporters especially as parking near the ground is limited.

“A Rail Link between Newport and Ebbw Vale would mean supporters have an easier route to the stadium and can more easily join us in supporting the County.

“For us, a football club like us which is so embedded in the local community, supporters are our backbone and making it as easy as possible for as many fans as possible to make the journey to Rodney Parade can only be a good thing.”