A GINGER cat is in need of a forever home.

This week's cat of the week is of Bertie.

This extremely affectionate male is about 10 years.

He came into the care of Gwent Cats Protection the worse for wear after living as a stray and with a nasty abscess, which has now fully healed.

Gwent Cats Protection question if Bertie may have been ill treated by a man in the past as he seems less keen on them.

The cat has early onset kidney failure so will need a special diet, but that is easily available and given lots of care should have many happy years in front of him.

He needs a quiet home with no young children and ideally no other pets. This gentle veteran has been through the wars and now deserves a friendly safe lap to curl up on. It takes a special someone to adopt a cat like Bertie, if that could be you then we'd love to hear from you.

Cath Bertie, of the charity, said: "He is a loving and affectionate cat, and he needs a home. He is looking for somewhere to curl up."