A LOVEABLE dog is in desperate need of a place to call home.

This week's Dog of the Week is a Shar Pei called Abi Moonpie.

Described as having a face "like an unmade bed and having a heart of gold", the breed of dog is known for being faithful and loyal.

The dog is in the shelter after being abandoned.

But the volunteer walkers at Newport City Dogs Home took it very slowly with her. They did not demand anything from her and their patience has been rewarded, with the dog becoming incredibly affectionate.

Although the charity did not know anything about the dog's past, they have great hopes for her future,

If you would like to meet Abi Moonpie, you can pop up to Newport City Dogs Home.

The site is open between 11am and 1pm, and 2pm and 4pm on weekends. On Saturdays it is open from 11am to 1pm and 2pm to 3.30pm. It is not open on Sundays.

For more details, you can ring 01633 290 902.