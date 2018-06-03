A NEWPORT hospice's building has been named as one of the best in the country.

The Royal Society of Architects in Wales (RSAW) revealed that St David's Hospice Care's new site had - alongside three other sites - won the Welsh Architecture Award.

The charity's new £5 million inpatient unit was unveiled a year ago this month.

The 15-bed unit expanded the hospice’s inpatient palliative care service for patients with life threatening or terminal illnesses.

Emma Saysell, of the hospice, was also single out for another award and was named RSAW Client of the Year.

Jonathan Adams, of RSAW, said: “In the best architecture you find a precious connection – an instinctively harmonious empathy.

"St David’s Hospice Care in Newport demonstrated this dynamic extremely well."