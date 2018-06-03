A thriving market is found in the heart of Abergavenny, attracting visitors from across Gwent and further afield. SAUL COOKE-BLACK reports

ABERGAVENNY Market has been a key part of the town for centuries.

Generations of traders have served shoppers in the town, offering everything from meats, cheeses, fruit and vegetables to antiques and clothing.

The general market takes place every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, as well as a flea market every Wednesday.

In addition, an antiques and collectors fair is held on the third Sunday of the month, a craft fair on the second Saturday, a farmer’s market every fourth Thursday and regular night markets.

One of the longest standing stalls at the market is Nuth’s fruit and vegetable stall which has been trading under the family name for more than 100 years.

Now run by sisters Carol Davies, 56, and Christine Hughes, 62, and their uncle Dennis Cooksey, 87, the family business is still going strong.

“My mother is nearly 90 and she was working on here until she was 80,” said Mrs Davies.

“It has been handed down through the family.”

Mrs Davies said the family go to great lengths to ensure produce is of the best quality, leaving their home as early as 4am to carefully pick products in the morning.

“People have been coming here for years and we have seen their families grow up,” added Mrs Davies.

“I remember seeing some of our customers as children.”

Abergavenny Market Bakery is another is another well-established business at the market, offering a wide variety of different breaks and cakes.

Born and bred in Abergavenny, owner Kathryn Gunter, 55, understand the importance of the market to the heritage of the town.

“They say Abergavenny is the gateway to Wales and I think we need to keep these traditions,” she said.

“People like the market and the independent shops and it brings people to the area.”

Ms Gunter said visitors come from places such as Worcester, Stratford-upon-Avon and Bridgend to visit.

She said traders at the market are like “one big family” as they all help each other out when needed.

“I think that resonates with the public,” she added.

Meawhile one of the newer stalls is Swarms and Bees, set up by husband and wife Jayne and Shane Ball.

The couple offer advice on looking after bees and beekeeping, as well as offering a range of products including handmade hives, honey, beeswax candles, hand and foot cream and beard and moustache wax and pet moisturiser.

It was only by chance that the couple’s hobby of beekeeping turned into them launching Swarms and Bees after they decided to sell a few products to friends.

For Stephen Phillips, who has had a fruit and veg stall for around 40 years, the appeal of the market is the personal customer service and the quality of products.

Liz Cantelo, owner of Fizzyville shop based in the market, said the variety and unique products make the market so special.