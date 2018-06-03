STEEL workers cycled more than 50 miles on the weekend in aid of a Newport hospice.

About 75 workers from Tata Steel sites in Newport and Port Talbot cycled from Llanwern to Port Talbot on Saturday to vital funds for St David's Hospice.

Tata Steel employees each year take part in charitable activities in remembrance of company founder Jamsetji Tata - who raised vast amounts of money for cancer charities.

Worker John Frayman said: "We are here to support the hospice and we do it every year.

"Our relationship with St David's Hospice has been long-standing over many, many years.

"We are pleased to do this for the hospice."

Tania Ansell, who is the community and business development fundraiser for St Davids Hospice Care, said:

"We are extremely grateful to Herbert Morrick and all the employees at Llanwern and Port Talbot Steel works for the support they show us year year.

"It has been a turbulent time for Tata Steel but their ethos of giving back even in hard times is very evident in the company and one that binds them together. They will ride proudly today knowing they are doing something great for all the patients who are facing uncertain times and supporting the local community."