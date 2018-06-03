WE HAVE received nominations from across the region for our Gwent’s Best Dad competition.

One of those nominated is Richard Jenkins from Abergavenny.

It was sent in on behalf of his four-year-old son, Joshua Jenkins.

It said: “My baby brother Harvey is three weeks old.

“My daddy is the best always but this past two months have been really hard for my family.

“My mummy has had to spend nearly a month in hospital as she was very poorly. My baby brother came into the world six weeks early.

“My daddy held down his full time job whilst looking after me and driving the hour journey everyday to visit mummy.

"Once Harvey was born mummy came home but he had to stay in special care for two weeks.”

He added: “Daddy drove us to the hospital everyday, kept our house clean and looked after mummy so she could get better.

“He really is the best Daddy and truly deserves a special treat.”

The winning prize, courtesy of Celtic Manor Resort, is a round of Footgolf for four people at Caerleon Golf Club, plus lunch for four people at the Celtic Manor Resort worth around £150.

The runner-up will win a pass for four people for one game at Superbowl UK Newport (must include one junior).

If you would like to nominate your dad you have until Wednesday to enter.

To do so, e-mail a photo of you and your dad, your contact details and up to 200 words on why he deserves to win, to newsdesk@southwalesargus.co.uk

Include your name, age, where you and your dad are from, and a contact phone number.

A small team of Argus editorial staff will then pick a winner.