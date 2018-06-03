PLANS to build a new petrol station at a retail park in Brynmawr have been revived following a successful planning appeal.

Blaenau Gwent council previously threw out an application by Asda to convert its superstore’s car park into a petrol filling station in September 2017.

The proposals sought to reconfigure the north-western section of the car park, reducing the number of spaces at the 473-space Lakeside Retail Park by 39.

But the planning committee rejected the application, saying the reduced number of spaces would fail to comply with strategic planning guidance (SPG).

Asda then appealed the decision believing that planning permission should have been granted – a view that has now been shared by Welsh Government inspector Nicola Gulley.

The decision to uphold the appeal was due in part to a survey conducted by Asda detailing car park usage at peak times.

Between October and November 2015, the occupancy levels for parking at the site ranged from between 193 and 402.

The figures, when adjusted to consider Asda’s proposal, would allow for an operational surplus of between 32 and 241 spaces.

A further survey carried out during October and November 2016 revealed occupancy levels ranged from between 264 and 348.

Taking the proposals into account, this would leave a surplus of between 86 and 170 spaces. “No substantive evidence has been presented by the council to demonstrate that the findings of these surveys are incorrect,” said Ms Gulley.

The inspector’s report also described the council’s SPG as “generic” and that it should be applied “reasonably” to the individual circumstances of the development.

The report continues: “Based on the evidence presented in respect of the occupancy levels and the impact the proposed development would have on the availability of spaces, I am content that sufficient car parking provision would be provided to meet the existing and future requirements of the retail park.”

Ms Gulley also said that the proposed reconfiguration of the car park would improve traffic circulation and ensure “more efficient” use of the existing parking spaces. The development will now go ahead subject to several conditions, including the provision of a new pedestrian crossing point.